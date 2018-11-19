Kennedy Wilson announces completion of Capital Dock

Property investment company Kennedy Wilson and its equity partners have announced the completion of Capital Dock in Dublin’s south docklands, which is one of the largest mixed-use developments ever created in the Republic.

The city campus development spans 4.8 acres, providing more than 690,000 square feet of new mixed-use space, including offices, retail and family units, as well as more than 1.5 acres of public park space that will serve thousands of people.

Through the build out, approximately 1,300 construction workers were based onsite, with the development expected to support hundreds of permanent jobs when fully built.

More than 200,000 tons of concrete, 15,000 tons of steel and 7,500 panes of glass were used during construction.

JP Morgan, a Fortune 50 bank, and jobs site Indeed have committed to occupy all of the available office space, and are preparing their new offices for occupancy in 2019.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last week joined Kennedy Wilson and Nama in the penthouse of the 22-storey tower that is the Republic’s tallest residential building.

The 190 family units will be available to rent in January, with five-star resident amenities, dedicated on-site concierge, resident lounges, cinema, professional gym, business suites and chef’s kitchen.

There will also be a landscaped park and square open to the public that include designated cultural space along Grand Canal Docks.

The project will also welcome new retailers in the coming year, including a flagship restaurant and bar with a terrace, a gourmet grocer and additional artisanal food and beverage offerings.

“We are so proud of what the team has accomplished here in Dublin at Capital Dock with what’s been our largest scale development to date, and to deliver high-quality residences within such a vibrant market,” said Kennedy Wilson chief executive William McMorrow.

“When we began conceptualising Capital Dock years ago, we envisioned creating a new heart for the docklands that brought people together in modern work spaces and beautiful outdoor areas, while raising the bar for residential rentals.

“To see the area come to life and our vision come to fruition is incredibly satisfying and reinforces the exciting future of the docklands and the greater Dublin market.”

Mr Donohoe said Capital Dock was a “significant development, creating critically needed commercial and residential space in the growing south docklands”.

“The diverse Capital Dock campus fits well with Dublin’s long-term future as an innovative and successful European city, at the heart of modern Ireland,” he said.

“Projects like Capital Dock are key components in increasing the supply of private, rented residential units in the city and also in attracting FDI to Ireland.”

Kennedy Wilson and an equity partner took direct ownership of the site in mid-2013, secured zoning approvals and joined with Nama in December 2014, a year before breaking ground on the site in November 2015 and the start of vertical construction in September 2016.