Just one new home for every 12 jobs created in past five years - Central Bank

For every 12 new jobs created in Dublin over the past five years, just one new home has been built, Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery has revealed.

However, she warned that easing the restrictions around credit was not the answer to the housing crisis and risked “the re-emergence of a credit price spiral”.

Ms Donnery was addressing a housing conference in Dublin jointly hosted by the Department of Housing and the The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Credit

“If supply is not responding to prices, then any move to increase the level of credit is likely to lead to higher housing costs and higher indebtednes,” she said.

The ongoing shortages in supply combined with a moderation in house price growth has prompted calls for the Central Bank to relax its mortgage lending rules.

But Ms Donnery warned such a move could trigger a rapid spike in prices, followed by an equally rapid decline.

Nonetheless Ms Donnery said the Central Bank’s current review of the rules would take into account suggestions that the restrictions were adversely affecting the purchasing power of buyers in Dublin and other urban areas.

“But before we jump to conclusions about the role of the mortgage measures, it is worth taking a step back, and looking at how the Irish housing market compares with other housing markets globally,” she said, noting concerns over housing affordability have existed in major cities across Europe and the world for a long time.

“The bottom line is there is not as much housing per person as there was five years ago,” she said, noting the number of people in Ireland over the past five years has increased around seven times more than the number of dwellings.

Increase

So more households are competing for fewer available homes, she said.

Ms Donnery said the increase in demand for housing has translated into higher demand for mortgages.

Mortgage drawdowns in the third quarter of 2019 totalled over €2.7 billion, 2.3 times their value five years ago while mortgages to first time buyers have grown by over 20 per cent per year over that time, she said.

In her speech, Ms Donnery said there is evidence from some countries - including Ireland - that high house prices in some regions can limit the number of people who relocate to those areas for work.

She also spoke about the possibility of big multinationals here taking part in some of the house building projects.