It was early summer in 2014, and Johnny Ronan, then still a ward of Nama, was trying to kickstart the deal that he hoped would restore him to commercial success. Fittingly for the most flamboyant of Irish property developers, it was plotted over dinner in Mayfair, the heart of moneyed London.

They met at the fine dining restaurant of Cavan celebrity chef Richard Corrigan. In the property game business partners are rarely wooed over a sandwich.