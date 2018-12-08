Johnny Ronan: The ‘sweat equity’ comeback of a flamboyant businessman
The former ward of Nama believes he is back. But there are mixed opinions on his financial renewal
Johnny Ronan, now often to be found in the Ivy restaurant in Dublin, thinks he is back after his Celtic Tiger misadventures. Photograph: Tom McEnaney/McEnaney Media
It was early summer in 2014, and Johnny Ronan, then still a ward of Nama, was trying to kickstart the deal that he hoped would restore him to commercial success. Fittingly for the most flamboyant of Irish property developers, it was plotted over dinner in Mayfair, the heart of moneyed London.
They met at the fine dining restaurant of Cavan celebrity chef Richard Corrigan. In the property game business partners are rarely wooed over a sandwich.