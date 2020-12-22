Johnny Ronan and Oaktree complete €160m Irish Glass Bottle site deal

Nama said on Tuesday that developer Johnny Ronan and US investment firm Oaktree have completed the purchase of an 80 per cent stake in the former Irish Glass Bottle site and an adjoining plot in Dublin.

Sources previously said that the deal was worth about €160 million.

Mr Ronan’s Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) and another US investment company, Colony, were selected by Nama in late July as preferred bidders for a controlling stake in the 37-acre site and given 30 days to complete.

It is the largest vacant plot in the capital, long a symbol of Celtic Tiger hubris, and is earmarked to deliver more than 3,500 homes.

However, it emerged in October, long after the initial completion deadline had passed, that RGRE had changed partners to join forces with Oaktree.