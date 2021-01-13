John Ring appointed as director of research at Savills Ireland

Savills Ireland has appointed John Ring as its new director of research.

Mr Ring joins Savills from Knight Frank, where he established and grew the firm’s research department. His expertise spans a range of property sectors and includes investments, offices, residential and industrial. In addition to his extensive property market and economic analysis research skills, he is adept in financial analysis and in using technology to the benefit of clients.

Mr Ring also lectures in Technological University Dublin where he is co-delivering the investment-portfolio analysis module to fourth-year property economics students.

He is a chartered financial analyst and holds an MSc in economics from Trinity College Dublin and a master in business studies obtained as part of the Farmleigh Fellowship, a government-industry funded scholarship delivered by University College Cork and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Reynolds, managing director at Savills Ireland said: “John’s approach to analysis is market-leading and allows him to deliver evidence-based actionable insights. As a result, he has maintained a close advisory relationship with some of the largest investors and developers active in the country. We’re delighted to welcome him to Savills and look forward to him growing our reputation as leaders in property research.”

Mr Ring said: “I am delighted to join Savills and am thoroughly looking forward to the challenge ahead. The demand for research has really come to the fore during the pandemic, as the market grapples with the implications – both immediate and long-term – of current events. The breadth and depth of expertise at Savills is extraordinary and I hope to complement this with my own skill-set, to give insight into the unique prevailing market dynamics.”