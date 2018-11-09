Irish Life owner looking to buy properties in the Republic

Irish Life owner Great-West Lifeco is planning to double the size of its property portfolio within the next decade and is actively looking at buying assets in the Republic, the company has said.

Great-West currently manages about CAN$17 billion in property assets in North America, CAN $4 billion in the UK and CAN $4 billion in Ireland and mainland Europe.

The company’s new head of global real estate Paul Finkbeiner told Bloomberg it is actively considering buying apartments in the Republic and in other markets, in response to demand from clients.

“We’re kind of following capital flows,” Finkbeiner told Bloomberg. “We look at our success in Canada and feel it can be replicated in the US, UK, Ireland and Europe.”

Mr Finkbeiner said the company wants to increase the size of its portfolio to about CAD50 billion (€33.4 billion) over the next ten years.

Great-West Lifeco acquired Irish Life in 2013 for €1.3 billion.