Ires Reit profits fell in 2019 as property values slowed

Profits at the Republic’s biggest landlord fell more than 28 per cent to €86 million as the rate of increase in the value of its properties slowed last year, the latest figures show.

Irish Residential Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Ires Reit) said on Thursday that it grew the number of apartments it owned to 3,666 last year from 2,679 in 2018.

Ires Reit’s shares dipped 0.13 per cent to €1.558 following the news.

The company reported that it earned a profit last year of €86.3 million, 28.3 per cent less than the €119.8 million that Ires reported for 2018.

Ires blamed the fall in profits on a lower gain on the revaluation of its properties last year.

The overall value on the apartments the Dublin-listed property investor owned rose to €1.36 billion last year from €921 million in 2018.

Net income from rent rose 22 per cent to €50.5 million last year from €41.2 million in 2018.

Margaret Sweeney, Ires chief executive, warned that future Government policy on housing was uncertain following the recent election.

Sinn Fein, which favours freezing rents, gained seats and could potentially form part of a coalition as a result.

“This uncertainty is likely to continue for some months until a new government is formed and provides greater clarity on policy intentions,” she said.