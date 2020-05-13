Iput seeks tenants for new units at Dublin’s Aerodrome Business Park

Just two weeks it after secured the largest Dublin logistics deal in a decade, Irish property company Iput is putting plans in place to deliver the first logistics space in Ireland with LEED gold certification.

Having negotiated a 20-year lease with Dunnes Stores for 325,000sq ft of space at Damastown Business Park in Mulhuddart, Iput will commence construction later this year on the first of two large-scale warehouse and office units at Aerodrome Business Park in southwest Dublin. Extending to 120,000sq ft and 160,000sq ft respectively, the buildings (units G and Q) look set to establish a new benchmark for sustainability in the logistics sector.

Quite apart from carrying a BER A1 energy rating, both units are set to include: electric car (EV) charging stations; advanced building envelopes to improve thermal performance; on-site renewable energy production using roof-mounted photovoltaic solar panels together with daylight harvesting; advanced sub-metering infrastructure and energy usage monitors; rainwater harvesting systems; LED lighting with occupancy controls and dedicated space for storage; and collection of recyclables to reduce customers’ environmental impact.

At 120,000sq ft and due for completion in 2021, Unit G will occupy a high-profile site at the entrance to Aerodrome Business Park. It will have a clear internal height of 14m (46ft), an FM1-class warehouse floor, two full-height loading doors, 14 dock levellers (including four Euro dock levellers), 13 HGV spaces and yard depths ranging from 40m to 73m (131ft to 240ft). Approximately 8 per cent of the unit’s overall area will comprise three-storey CAT A offices and staff facilities. The offices will feature energy-efficient floor-to-ceiling glazing, raised-access floors and best-in-class heating, ventilation and air-conditioning; 108 car parking spaces and 56 bicycle spaces will also be provided.

Identical features

Unit Q will have identical features to Unit G and similar-percentage office content, but will have a larger site area of 7.8 acres, two full-height loading doors, 18 dock levellers (including four Euro dock levellers), 22 HGV spaces and yard depths ranging from 50m to 56m (164ft to 184ft). With full planning permission already in place, Unit Q is capable of being delivered in approximately 12 months.

Unit G and Unit Q Aerodrome Business Park are available for letting under new medium- to long-term leases through industrial property specialist Harvey, and the quoting annual rent for each building is €9.75 per sq ft (exclusive).

Aerodrome Business Park is a one-minute drive from the N7 (Naas Road), which offers excellent access to the national roads network.

Iput is the longest-established commercial property fund in Ireland, and is the largest owner of office and logistics assets in Dublin. The company’s portfolio currently extends to 470,000sq m (5 million sq ft) of prime real estate, with 2.4 million sq ft of this accounted for by logistics assets. In 2019 alone, Iput acquired over 202,000sq ft of logistics assets, received planning for the development of an additional 280,000sq ft of high bay logistics space, and has the potential to develop a further 600,000sq ft on its existing land bank in the future. The company’s logistics portfolio of 32 buildings is currently at 100 per cent occupancy.