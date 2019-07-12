Iput gets planning for new €350m city quarter at Wilton Park in Dublin 2

Property fund Iput has been granted planning permission for a major €350 million redevelopment of the Wilton Park site in Dublin 2, which it says will create a new city quarter of office, retail and restaurant space.

The 450,000 sq ft scheme for Two, Three and Four Wilton Park, centred around a one-acre city park, is one of the largest building projects undertaken in the capital since the crash.

At ground level, the development will include café, restaurant and retail facilities centred around a new public square.

Iput has already begun redeveloping the adjacent One Wilton Park site, which has been fully pre-let to US tech firm LinkedIn and is scheduled for completion in late 2020.

Development of the remaining three inter-connecting office buildings was on Friday given the green light by An Bord Pleanála and is scheduled to begin in 2020 and targeted for completion in 2023.

A new quarter

Iput has gradually acquired the four properties and adjacent sites over the past decade with a view to developing the quarter as a whole.

The Wilton Park estate includes the former Fitzwilton House, now One Wilton Park, whose former tenants include the Australian embassy and William Fry solicitors, and Wilton Park House, formerly let to the IDA.

Iput acquired the adjoining Lad Lane apartments for €10 million in September 2015; and Gardner House from Kennedy Wilson in November 2017.

The company previously owned the other major property on the site, Gardner House, selling the office block for €65 million in 2006.

“ The entire Wilton Park scheme will deliver over 600,000 sq ft of office and new retail/restaurant spaces which will be completed to the highest global standard in design and sustainability,” chief executive Niall Gaffney said.

“Iput strategically assembled the Wilton Park estate over the past decade with a vision to create an entirely new city quarter centred around its park,” Mr Gaffney said.

“Wilton Park and its public spaces will be carefully designed and landscaped to realise true ‘place-making’ in this part of Dublin city,” he added.

The value of Iput’s properties in the Republic is now put at €2.5 billion.