Investec sees higher dividends at Ires Reit

Shareholders in Irish real estate group Ires Reit, the State’s largest private landlord, may be in line for a further boost in dividends.

In a brokers’ note, Investec suggests “portfolio additions and continued underlying rent inflation should facilitate a material expansion in dividends” at Ires Reit.

The brokerage predicted dividend per share would increase at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6 per cent over the next five years.“Helped by development surpluses and ongoing yield tightening in the inplace portfolio, we estimate that net asset value (NAV) will grow to €1.75 per share by end-FY23E from €1.33 at end-June,” it said.

Profits at Irish real estate company Ires Reit more than doubled during the first half of 2018, according to the company’s latest results.

The firm enjoyed a 13 per cent increase in net rental income to €19.3 million, up from €17.1million last year.

Investec said the firm’s recent results revealed an impressive underlying performance, while a material upward revision to the book value of Ires’s property assets has “helped to resolve some of the ‘hidden value’ we have previously written about”.

“The company has a menu of growth options – buy, build and/or forward fund,” Investec said.

Helped by its strong balance sheet, we see the portfolio increasing by 28 per cent between now and 2021, driving higher dividends,” it added.