Infill site opposite Bord Gáis Energy Theatre for €5m

An infill redevelopment site close to Facebook’s office in Dublin’s south docklands is on the market at more than €5 million through Savills.

The 440sq m (4,736sq ft) site, at 3-6 Cardiff Lane in Dublin 2 (behind the Ferryman pub), is occupied by two retail units trading as Starbucks and Arena Kitchens. These produce a combined rent roll of €58,000 a year while a rent review is outstanding.

A study by BKD Architects suggests that, subject to planning approval, the site could accommodate 17 apartments above 210sq m (2,260sq ft) of retail space and may also be suitable for office accommodation.

In February, developer Oakmount applied for permission to redevelop 2 Cardiff Lane into a high-end apartment and retail scheme. The ultra-modern, eight-storey project includes seven two-bed apartments.

Meanwhile, the nearby redevelopment of the former An Post sorting office is gathering pace – this €150 million scheme will eventually include 18,924sq m (203,700sq ft) of offices over eight levels.

This part of the capital is home to Accenture, AirBnB, Google, HSBC and State Street, along with leading law firms Matheson, McCann Fitzgerald and William Fry.

It is also close to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Convention Centre Dublin, and 3Arena. Dart, Luas and Dublin Bus services are all within walking distance.