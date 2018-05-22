Infill development site in Dublin’s south docklands for €2m

An infill development site in Dublin’s fashionable south docklands is on the market at more than €2 million through agent Robert Colleran.

The corner site, which extends to 0.064 acres or 260sq m, is at 112-114 Townsend Street in Dublin 2 – a short walk from Pearse Street Dart station.

The site is zoned Z5, which aims to consolidate and facilitate the development of the central area, and to identify, reinforce, strengthen and protect its civic design character and dignity in the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022.

Kevin Hughes, of Hughes Planning and Development Consultants, suggests the site is, subject to planning permission, ideal for a landmark residential building of up to 24 metres or nine storeys of offices (28 metres).

The site is within walking distance of Grand Canal Dock and the IFSC.