Inercom and KBC among new tenants for Irish Life building

Some 42,000sq ft of Stephen Court on St Stephen’s Green leased for €45 per sq ft
Stephen Court on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin

Stephen Court on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin

 

Irish Life has leased out more than 3,901sq m (42,000sq ft) of office space in its long-serving Stephen Court on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin 2, bringing its leasing activity to more than 27,870sq m (300,000sq ft) in the past 12 months.

Inercom, a US-based software company specialising in customer messaging platforms, has signed contracts to rent a further 1,393sq m (15,000sq ft) on the fourth floor, bringing its overall occupancy to more than 6,038sq m (65,000sq ft).

KBC Bank Ireland, which already occupies Irish Life-owned space at George’s Dock in the IFSC and City Quay, has rented a further 1,356sq m (14,600sq ft) on the fifth floor overlooking St Stephen’s Green .

Stephen Court’s primary location was also instrumental in persuading the online gaming company Game on Media to lease the available 1,189sq m (12,800sq ft) on the sixth floor. Mark Cleary of Game on Media said that the many attractions of Stephen Court together with the variety of amenities on its doorstep proved the deciding factor.

Irish Life agreed to flexible leases in the new lettings in return for rents of €484 per sq m (€45/sq ft). Stephens Court, which dates from 1971, has an overall floor area of 8,361sq m (90,000sq ft).

Deirdre Hayes of Irish Life said the three leases were a good example of how her company listened to and worked with existing tenants and customers like KBC and Inercom to assist their growth and development in a quality location.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.