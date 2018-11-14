Inercom and KBC among new tenants for Irish Life building

Irish Life has leased out more than 3,901sq m (42,000sq ft) of office space in its long-serving Stephen Court on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin 2, bringing its leasing activity to more than 27,870sq m (300,000sq ft) in the past 12 months.

Inercom, a US-based software company specialising in customer messaging platforms, has signed contracts to rent a further 1,393sq m (15,000sq ft) on the fourth floor, bringing its overall occupancy to more than 6,038sq m (65,000sq ft).

KBC Bank Ireland, which already occupies Irish Life-owned space at George’s Dock in the IFSC and City Quay, has rented a further 1,356sq m (14,600sq ft) on the fifth floor overlooking St Stephen’s Green .

Stephen Court’s primary location was also instrumental in persuading the online gaming company Game on Media to lease the available 1,189sq m (12,800sq ft) on the sixth floor. Mark Cleary of Game on Media said that the many attractions of Stephen Court together with the variety of amenities on its doorstep proved the deciding factor.

Irish Life agreed to flexible leases in the new lettings in return for rents of €484 per sq m (€45/sq ft). Stephens Court, which dates from 1971, has an overall floor area of 8,361sq m (90,000sq ft).

Deirdre Hayes of Irish Life said the three leases were a good example of how her company listened to and worked with existing tenants and customers like KBC and Inercom to assist their growth and development in a quality location.