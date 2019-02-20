Industrial building and offices in Cork for €1.55m

An industrial and office investment in the IDA Business and Technology Park on Model Farm Road in Cork is quoting €1.55 million through agent QRE Real Estate Advisers.

The property – being sold with vacant possession – has 2,663sq m (28,670sq ft) of space.

This includes a production area of 1,756sq m (18,900sq ft) and a two-storey office block at the front of 908sq m (9,769sq ft).

The site includes 85 car-parking spaces.