IFSC office suite available at competive rent of €45 per sq ft

Agent TWM is quoting a competitive rent of €45 per sq ft for a well-located office suite at the IFSC in Dublin city centre.

Situated on level four in Custom House Plaza 2, the subject property is being made available on a five-year lease with a break option at year three. The prospective tenant will benefit from an initial rent-free period of three months.

The office suite is predominantly open-plan and currently provides two meeting rooms, a kitchen, staff breakout area and a large boardroom. In its current layout the 4,883sq ft floor can accommodate around 35 employees, exclusive of meeting rooms. An alternative layout could accommodate up to 50 desks. The tenant has private access to the toilet facilities on level five and the landlord has recently provided shower facilities in the basement along with secure bicycle parking. There are also up to nine car parking spaces available to rent should they be required.

Custom House Plaza is located adjacent to Connolly Station, Dublin’s busiest railway station providing InterCity, Enterprise, and Dart services and ready access to the Luas red line.