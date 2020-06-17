Iconic Offices introduces temperature checks at Dublin office

Flexible workspace provider, Iconic Offices, has introduced a raft of new measures to help protect the health and safety of its staff and clients returning to its offices across the capital following the easing of the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Thermal camera checks at the door to detect elevated skin-surface temperatures, barrier/queue systems to avoid bottlenecks, hand-sanitising stations, and screens to protect staff and visitors are included in the company’s coronavirus response plan, while all 2,200 clients and staff members are being provided with “health packs” containing a reusable face mask, disposable gloves, a contact-free door opener and personal hand sanitiser.

Commenting on the steps being taken to ensure the wellbeing of the company’s staff and clients, Eoin Joy, chief property officer at Iconic Offices, said: “All of our Covid-19 response protocols and systems are designed and implemented to help protect our members from the moment they enter the workspace. These have been carefully introduced across all of our locations, with each step of the process further supporting our drive to put the safety of our clients first.”

Separately, Iconic Offices’ flagship Dublin workspace, the Lennox Building has secured WELL v2 certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the world’s foremost certification body for healthy buildings. The Lennox Building is the first flexible workspace in Europe, and one of only several worldwide, to attain the WELL v2 standard.

Wellness

Developed through seven years of research and development working with physicians, scientists, and property industry professionals, the WELL building standard is a performance-based certification system that marries best practices in design and construction with evidence-based scientific research on health. The Lennox Building secured its certification based on 10 categories of building performance – air, water, nourishment, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community.

Iconic founder and chief executive, Joe McGinley, said: “When we designed the Lennox Building, we made a commitment to wellness as a core part of the design, and it’s great to see all the hard work come to fruition. Receiving the official WELL certification by the IWBI underpins our vision to create safer and healthier working environments for our members. There is a greater emphasis on wellbeing generally and this certification further supports Iconic Offices’ commitment in this regard.”