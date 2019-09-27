Hospital backs plan for Old Navan Road accommodation scheme

Richard Barrett’s Bartra Capital has lodged a fast-track planning application to An Bord Pleanála for a five-storey 210-bedspace shared living accommodation scheme on the site of Brady’s public house on the Old Navan Road in Dublin, 800m from Blanchardstown Main Street.

The plan has the support of the general manager of the nearby Connolly Hospital, Margaret Boland, who in a letter has stated that there is a severe scarcity of accommodation in the area for potential employees.

Connolly Hospital employs 1,000 people and is located 300m from the proposed development site.

Connolly Hospital

Ms Boland states: “The provision of such accommodation at the earliest opportunity would be welcomed by healthcare facilities trying to recruit staff in the first instances and also to retain them in the hospital.

“Many of our staff are key workers who come to Ireland on short to medium contracts and their accommodation needs are focused on affordability and proximity to the workplace.

She adds: “This allows them to save and maximise the amount of income they can send home to their home countries. There is a severe scarcity of such accommodation currently.”

A decision is due on the application in January.