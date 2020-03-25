Hooke & MacDonald expands team following strong 2019

While market conditions might be particularly challenging right now, agent Hooke & MacDonald registered a strong performance throughout 2019 and in the first quarter of this year with buoyant sales across new homes, private rented sector (PRS) investments, commercial and development land transactions.

Consequently the company continues to expand its new homes and commercial teams. The two latest appointments are Christine McGowan to the commercial team and Suzanne Lynch to its new homes team.

Prior to joining Hooke & MacDonald, Christine worked for CBRE as part of its residential capital markets team in London, specialising in the PRS/Build-to -Rent (BTR) side of the market. Before that she worked in for CBRE at the firm’s Dublin office. Christine is a graduate of Technological University Dublin (auctioneering, valuation and estate agency); Oxford Brookes University England (real estate management); and Dublin Business School (advanced diploma in investments and capital markets). She joins as an associate director of NAI Hooke & MacDonald Commercial.

Suzanne graduated with a BSc auctioneering and estate agency degree from Technological Universit Dublin. Since graduating a few years ago, Suzanne set up two very successful businesses showing considerable initiative in sales and marketing.

Commenting on the appointments, Hooke & MacDonald managing director Ken MacDonald said: “Myself and my colleagues are delighted that Christine and Suzanne have decided to join our very strong existing residential and commercial teams.”