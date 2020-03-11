Hollis strengthens Dublin office line-up to meet market demand

International real estate consultants Hollis has appointed Nicola Harrison as an associate within their Dublin office.

Harrison joins the company from Arcadis where she spent the past six years working for a variety of key investor, lending and occupier clients advising on acquisitions and disposals as well as providing contract administration, dilapidations negotiations and defects diagnosis/asset management advice. She has particular skills in technical due diligence and development monitoring.

Welcoming her appointment, Tony Grant, partner at Hollis in Dublin, said: “2019 was a big year for the commercial property market in Dublin, and we expect 2020 to continue in the same vein. We anticipate an increase in transactions as investors recycle equity by re-trading assets bought during the economic downturn. Occupier demand has increased in both the office and industrial and logistics sectors, and I struggle to think of a time in recent history when the market was so strong.

“As the market moves from strength to strength, I’m pleased that our team is expanding in tandem. I’m delighted to welcome Nicola. Her experience will prove vital.”