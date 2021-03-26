Hines to seek permission for 403 new homes in Dublin 8

US real estate group Hines and its Dutch joint venture partners, APG Asset Management, have begun a public consultation process with local residents in advance of seeking planning permission for the third and final phase of the Player Wills and Bailey Gibson development on Dublin’s South Circular Road.

The application, which is expected to be lodged with An Bord Pleanála in the coming weeks, will include a proposal for the construction of 403 new homes.

The planned scheme will be distributed across four blocks ranging in height from three to 16 storeys and comprise 40 studios, 247 one-bedroom apartments, 107 two-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom duplexes

The application for the final phase also provides for a range of amenities aimed towards residents of the scheme itself and the wider local community. These include a multi-code full-size all-weather pitch and changing facilities, a new community hall, creche, and retail units.

The proposed development also includes an extension to the Dublin 8 development’s new public park, which will be known as Player’s Park.

Hines and its partners are currently awaiting a determination from An Bord Pleanála in respect of their application for the second phase of the Player Wills Bailey Gibson redevelopment.

Protected structure

As part of that proposal, the developer has sought permission for 732 residential units comprising 445 apartments distributed across three blocks with the highest reaching 19 storeys, along with 47 apartment and 240 co-living units and amenity space within the former Player Wills factory building, which Hines has committed to restore.

The real estate firm, which has its headquarters in the US, secured approval from An Bord Pleanála for the first phase of the Dublin 8 development last September.

This element of the project, on the Bailey Gibson portion of the 2.18 hectare (6.92 acre) scheme, will see the construction of 404 apartments, two duplexes, three triplexes and four houses distributed across five blocks ranging in height from two to 16 storeys, over a single-level basement.

The former Player Wills site was recently recommended for addition to the Record of Protected Structures after Dublin City Council’s conservation department said the old cigarette factory merited protection as a “remarkable” and “high-quality” example of its type.

The council assessed the building for addition to the record following the request of former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy in 2017, and a 2018 motion from then Labour councillor Rebecca Moynihan, now a Senator.

It is unlikely the building will be listed by the time An Bord Pleanála has issued its ruling on the Hines application. However, the board may consider if the scheme would materially affect the character of the building as a proposed protected structure.