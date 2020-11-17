Hines signs for new HQ in Dublin's south docklands

Hibernia Reit has secured US real estate group Hines as tenants for the entire third floor of its Central Quay office building in Dublin’s south docklands.

Hines Ireland is expected to move into its new headquarters in early 2021, following the completion of a comprehensive fit-out of the premises. Extending to 11,250sq ft, it has the capacity to accommodate more than 100 workers.

Mark Smyth of CBRE acted for Hibernia Reit while Shane Duffy of Savills represented Hines Ireland.

The Central Quay letting is notable, coming as it does at a time when much of the new leasing activity in the Dublin office market has been put on hold until the new year. A number of agencies are, however, reporting an increase in live enquiries and there is an expectation that letting activity will begin to improve in January as lease events begin to dictate occupier decisions.

Along with securing Hines Ireland as tenants for Central Quay, Mark Smyth has reserved part of the ground floor of the building for another occupier. CBRE is now offering the fully-fitted first floor which extends to 11,041sq ft to the lettings market. The property is available for immediate occupation.