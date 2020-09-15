Hines secures green light for 416 homes in Dublin 8

US real estate group Hines and its Dutch joint venture partners, APG Asset Management, have secured approval from An Bord Pleanála for the construction of 416 new homes on the former Bailey Gibson site on Dublin’s South Circular Road.

This represents the first phase of the wider Player Wills and Bailey Gibson site’s redevelopment since Hines and APG acquired it in December 2018.

The residential element of the Bailey Gibson portion of the 2.18 hectare (6.92 acre)scheme will comprise 404 apartments, two duplexes, three triplexes and four houses distributed across five blocks ranging in height from two to 16 storeys, over a single level basement on part of the site.

Apartments

The apartments will consist of 251 one-bed units, 134 two-bed units, and nine studios. All phases will include 10 per cent social housing in line with statutory requirements.

A key feature of the new development will be the high-quality residential tenant amenity areas which were fully re-specified prior to the submission of planning, to allow for the integration of social-distancing measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Welcoming An Bord Pleanála’s decision, managing director with Hines Ireland, Gary Corrigan, said: “This represents the beginning of a new chapter for the Bailey Gibson site and for Dublin 8. We engaged extensively with Dublin City Council, community leaders and local neighbours in recent months before bringing forward a design that could bring much-needed new housing and amenities to the area, while fully respecting the local landscape and heritage of this historic part of the city.

Project

“It’s a very positive start for the project as a whole and we are very excited about the quality and design of this new development which we believe will be a major benefit to the community of South Circular Road and Dublin 8. We expect to submit our next application for the redevelopment of the Player Wills phase in the coming weeks which will include a major preservation/restoration of the structure of the historic industrial premises as part of this exciting new residential development.”

Ultimately, Hines and APG are aiming to build up to 1380 new homes across the Bailey Gibson and Player Wills site over the coming years. Hines said today that it hopes to commence construction on the Bailey Gibson site in early 2021.