Hines and Peterson achieve full occupancy for former Central Bank HQ offices

Hines, the international real estate firm, and Peterson Group, the Hong Kongbased property investment company, have achieved full occupancy of the office space at Central Plaza on Dublin’s Dame Street, after securing an agreement with private investment manager, Neuberger Berman, for the remainder of the scheme’s accommodation.

The deal, which was brokered by Knight Frank Ireland, will see the US headquartered investment firm occupy all 2,650sq ft of space on the second floor of 2 Central Plaza.

News of the transaction comes just four months after The Irish Times reported the Pokémon Company’s agreement of a long-term lease for 5,000sq ft of office space at 2 Central Plaza, the classical commercial building immediately adjacent to the former San Stephenson-designed headquarters of the Central Bank (now known as One Central Plaza). Central Plaza also includes adjoining properties at 6-8 College Green and 9 College Green.

The eight floors of office space at One Central Plaza have been leased to flexible workspace provider WeWork, and with Amtrust Financial occupying 6-8 College Green, the scheme is set to house more than 1,300 office workers. Upon completion, it is expected that the Dame Street complex will create more than 300 new full- and part-time retail and hospitality jobs across the five buildings.

Director with Hines Ireland Peter Lynn, said: “We are delighted to confirm this week that all 95,000sq ft of available office space at Central Plaza has now been fully leased. We are very proud to be working with blue-chip names such as WeWork, Amtrust and Neuberger Berman as some of our key office tenants. Fit-out of the office space will commence over August and September, and we hope to see the new occupiers at Dublin’s premier mixed-use scheme arrive well in time for Christmas.”

Central Plaza will also include retail, restaurants and cafes at street and basement level. The existing plaza has been expanded to create a new streetscape towards College Green and along Fownes Street and Cope Street, creating a link between the office, retail and tourist destinations of Grafton Street, College Green and Temple Bar.