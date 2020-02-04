High Court adjourns case tied to Dunne bankruptcy as settlement agreed

The High Court adjourned a case tied to developer Sean Dunne’s bankruptcy on Tuesday after hearing that the sides had agreed a settlement.

Chris Lehane, the State official overseeing Mr Dunne’s bankruptcy in the Republic, is suing Cyprus-based Yesreb Holdings as part of his efforts to recover assets for the former property player’s creditors.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald adjourned the case to Tuesday February 11th after hearing that the parties had agreed to settle that and two other related lawsuits.

The settlement is confidential, but requires “steps being taken in other jurisdictions”, the court was told.

Justice McDonald adjourned the hearing to allow that to happen. If those steps are taken, it is likely that the sides will ask him to strike out the case and the related proceedings.

Yesreb holds around €14 million from the sale of Walford, a house on Dublin’s Shrewsbury Road, to businessman Dermot Desmond, in 2016.

Mr Dunne bought Walford for his then wife, Gayle Killilea, in 2005, for almost €58 million, a record for a house in the Republic.

Involvement

However, he maintained that the property always belonged to Ms Killilea and that he never had any interest in it. The couple have since divorced.

Mr Lehane has argued that Mr Dunne did have an involvement in the property.

The adjournment comes a day after an attorney for Mr Dunne’s US bankruptcy trustee accused the Irishman of a “ploy” aimed at sinking that proceeding’s settlement.

Last week, Mr Dunne’s lawyer, Luke McGrath, asked a New York court to block the proceeds of Walford’s sale being used to settle the former developer’s US bankruptcy.

Court filings show that the US trustee’s attorney, Timothy Miltenberger, wrote to Mr McGrath saying that Mr Dunne was “intentionally interfering with the trustee’s attempt to liquidate his judgment”.

Mr Dunne says that Yesreb owes the money from the sale of Walford to a trust set up for his four sons from his marriage to Ms Killilea.