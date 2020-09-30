Hibernia Reit seeks occupier for final place at the Windmill Quarter

Although the Dublin office sector continues to face a significant challenge in the absence of a vaccine against, or effective treatment for coronavirus, Hibernia Reit will be looking to capitalise on any restoration of normality in the new year when it offers the final asset in its Windmill Quarter portfolio to the letting market.

Located within a waterfront building in the city’s south docklands, 50 City Quay is in the process of undergoing a full refurbishment and upgrade to bring its 427sq m (4,600sq ft) of office accommodation up to the exacting specifications demanded by a highly-competitive market.

The property will be available to let from the first quarter of 2021 through Lucy Connolly of agent Bannon in its entirety or on a floor-by-floor basis catering for requirements ranging from 90sq m (970sq ft) to 427sq m (4,600sq ft).

Prime location

Acquired by Hibernia Reit for €2.7 million in 2018, 50 City Quay occupies a prime waterfront location within the Windmill Quarter in Dublin’s south docklands. The overall scheme spans 1.3 hectares (3.4 acres) and caters ordinarily for a 5,000-strong office population distributed across its existing grade A buildings. While the development is arguably best known as the location of HubSpot’s distinctive European headquarters at Number 1 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay (1SJRQ), it is also home to several other major corporates including Autodesk, Zalando, Informatica, Core Media, and Pinsent Mason.

The Windmill Quarter offers occupiers a range of onsite amenities in order to assist them in attracting and retaining employees. This includes access through the Windmill Quarter tenant app to the 1WML Townhall facilities, food and beverage and convenience units, the 929sq m (10,000sq ft) Perpetua gym, a tenant programme of events and concierge services.

The Windmill Quarter is highly accessible with excellent public transport links to be found within the immediate vicinity. The Luas and Dart, as well as numerous Dublin Bus routes and several Dublin Bikes stations are all situated within a short walk of the scheme.