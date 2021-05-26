Hibernia Reit says rent collections, agreements hit 99%

Commercial property company Hibernia Reit said its rent collection rate remained high last year, despite the ongoing pandemic, as it reported a net loss of €25.2 million compared to a profit of €61 million in 2020.

The loss was attributed to a €67 million downgrade in the valuation of its properties .

In preliminary results for the financial year to March 31st, the group said 99 per cent of rent due had been received or had agreed payment terms. Hibernia Reit said it had annual contracted rent of €67.1 million at March 2021, up 2.2 per cent since March 2020, primarily as a result of new lettings, rent reviews and lease variations.

Hibernia Reit has proposed a final dividend per share of 3.4 cent, taking the total in respect of the financial year to 5.4 cent.

The company said six new office leases for an aggregate 45,600 sq ft added €2.6 million, to the rent roll, or €300,000 net of lease expiries and adjustments on let space.

During the period, it said there had been three rent reviews and five lease variations agreed, adding incremental rent of €700,000, as well as five bolt-on acquisitions adding €500,000 of new rent

The group said there was a “modest” decline in portfolio value, mainly coming in the first quarter of its financial year, with the overall portfolio down 4.4 per cent to €1.4 billion. Net debt was €278.8 million, with loan to value of 19.5 per cent.

Since the end of the financial year, the group said it has continued to deliver strong rental collection. In the commercial sector, it has received or agreed payments terms for 99 per cent of rent due for the quarter ending June 2021. In residential, the figure was 98 per cent in May and 899 per cent in April.

“Our business has delivered a resilient performance in the financial year despite the extraordinary circumstances resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. While we recorded a net loss due to a modest decline in portfolio value, our continued high rent collection rates have helped deliver double-digit growth in EPRA [earnings from operational activities] earnings and dividends,” said Kevin Nowlan, chief executive of Hibernia.

“Our leverage remains amongst the lowest in the pan-European Reit universe, giving us substantial capacity and strategic flexibility for value-enhancing investment opportunities,” he said.

He said the group had invested €11 million in small bolt-on acquisitions and close to €17 million in development expenditure, mainly on two schemes that are expected to deliver 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space – 38 per cent of which is pre-let – that is due to be completed by July. Both figures were below the respective investment totals in the previous year.

The company also completed a €25 million share buyback programme.

“Since March 2021, we have increased our available funding and average debt maturity by agreeing to issue €125 million of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes,” Mr Nowlan said.