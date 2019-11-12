Hibernia Reit hikes dividend as rent roll rises 7.6% in first half

Hibernia Reit increased its dividend for the first half of its financial year by 16.7 per cent to 1.75c per share as its rent roll increased on the back of new lettings and rent reviews, though the property group warned that business sentiment has “softened” in recent months.

Annual contracted rent rose by 7.6 per cent to €62 million during the period from March to the end of September, it said.

The value of its portfolio edged 0.6 per cent higher during the six months to €1.42 billion, though its total property return for the period of 2.4 per cent underperformed the MSCI Ireland Property Index’s 3.1 per cent return.

The company had unlet space with an estimated rental value of €7.8 million at the end of the period, while its office vacancy rate stood at 12 per cent, unchanged from March.

It also said that if the Government’s Budget 2020 decision to increase stamp duty on commercial transactions to 7.5 per cent from 6 per cent had been effective at the end of September, it would have knocked €22 million off its portfolio value.

“Whilst Ireland continues to have one of the fastest growing economies in the EU, business and consumer sentiment have softened in recent months, consistent with global trends,” said chief executive Kevin Nowlan.

“We have also seen some evidence of smaller occupiers deferring decisions on leasing space given the current geopolitical uncertainty. Nonetheless, overall tenant demand for offices and apartments in Dublin remains high and job creation from foreign direct investment is near record levels.”