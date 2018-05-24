Hibernia Reit grew value of properties by 6.6%

Real estate investment trust Hibernia Reit grew the value of its properties by 6.6 per cent to €1.308 billion in the 12 months ended March 31st.

Hibernia, focused on buying and selling offices in central Dublin, said that the total return on its properties grew 11.6 per cent in the 12-month period - its financial year - against 6.8 per cent for the overall market.

Its properties were worth €1.308 billion on March 31, 6.6 per cent more than 12 months earlier. Its developments rose 18.3 per cent.

Hibernia’s net rental income rose 15.1 per cent to €45.7 million from €39.7 million in its 2017 financial year.

Profit before tax, which includes the surplus from revaluing its properties, fell almost 10 per cent to €107.1 million from €119 million.

Hibernia proposes to pay a final dividend of 1.9 cent a-share, bring the total for the year to three cent.

This will be a 36 per cent increase on the 2.2 cent a-share it paid investors last year.

Kevin Nowlan, chief executive, said the company was pleased to report a strong performance for the year.

“Our portfolio returns significantly outperformed the Irish market, helped in particular by our office developments and our residential assets, and our growing rental income has enabled us to propose increasing the dividend for the year by 36 per cent,” he added.