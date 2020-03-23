Hibernia Reit CFO buys €50,000 in company shares

Thomas Moss, chief financial officer of Hibernia Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) spent more than €50,000 on buying shares in the property company.

A notice to Euronext Dublin – the Irish Stock Exchange – shows that that Mr Moss bought 60,000 Hibernia Reit shares at 83.39 cent each on Friday March 20th, a total investment of €50,034,000.

The purchase brought the executive’s total holding in Hibernia to 254,161 shares worth €208,158 at 81.9 cent, the price at which the company’s stock was trading shortly after 3.00pm on Monday.

The dip in the share price since Friday means that the 60,000 equities that Mr Moss bought are now worth €49,140,000.

Hibernia focuses mainly on developing and letting offices in Dublin city centre. Its properties include the 2WML in the city’s docklands.