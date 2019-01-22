Hibernia Reit appoints Róisín Brennan as non-executive director

Brennan is currently non-executive director of Ryanair, Coillte and Musgrave Group

Justin Comiskey
Róisín Brennan has over 20 years’ experience advising companies on mergers and acquisitions, takeovers, disposals, fundraisings and initial public offerings. Photograph: Shane O’Neill/Fennell Photography

Róisín Brennan has over 20 years’ experience advising companies on mergers and acquisitions, takeovers, disposals, fundraisings and initial public offerings. Photograph: Shane O’Neill/Fennell Photography

 

Hibernia Reit has appointed Róisín Brennan as a non-executive director.

Ms Brennan, a former chief executive of IBI Corporate Finance, has extensive experience advising Irish companies and is currently a non-executive director of Ryanair, Coillte, Musgrave Group and Dell Bank International.

A chartered accountant, she will join Hibernia’s audit, remuneration and nominations committees.

Ms Brennan was previously a non-executive director of DCC and Wireless Group and is regarded as a dealmaker and buyout specialist with more than 20 years’ experience advising companies on mergers and acquisitions, takeovers, disposals, fundraisings and initial public offerings.