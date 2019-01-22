Hibernia Reit appoints Róisín Brennan as non-executive director

Hibernia Reit has appointed Róisín Brennan as a non-executive director.

Ms Brennan, a former chief executive of IBI Corporate Finance, has extensive experience advising Irish companies and is currently a non-executive director of Ryanair, Coillte, Musgrave Group and Dell Bank International.

A chartered accountant, she will join Hibernia’s audit, remuneration and nominations committees.

Ms Brennan was previously a non-executive director of DCC and Wireless Group and is regarded as a dealmaker and buyout specialist with more than 20 years’ experience advising companies on mergers and acquisitions, takeovers, disposals, fundraisings and initial public offerings.