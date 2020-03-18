Hibernia Reit appoints first sustainability manager

Hibernia Reit is ramping up its efforts to reduce its energy consumption and water usage, and to improve waste management and recycling across its property portfolio with the appointment of Neil Menzies as sustainability manager.

Neil joins the company from Luas operator Transdev, where he was environment and sustainability manager. In this role he was responsible for all of Transdev Ireland’s sustainability activities in relation to the operation of the Luas system, including Transdev’s corporate social responsibility plan “Going the Extra Mile”.

In his new role at Hibernia Reit, Neil will also be tasked with ensuring that the company continues to achieve high “ Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” (LEED) ratings while improving its “Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark” (GRESB) scores further.

Delighted

Only recently, Hibernia Reit secured the LEED Platinum rating on its 1SJRQ office development and LEED Gold ratings on its 1WML and 2WML schemes. The company’s 2 Cumberland Place office development meanwhile is currently on track for an LEED Platinum rating.

Commenting on Neil’s appointment, Hibernia Reit’s chief financial officer Tom Edwards-Moss said: “We are delighted to have Neil on board and his experience is going to be incredibly useful as we look to meet and extend our sustainability targets. Sustainability touches all parts of our business, and it is for this reason that we have put it at the centre of our operations. We are committed to continuing to raise the bar in this area and to quantifying our progress over time.”