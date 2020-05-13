Hi-spec south Dublin industrial facility seeks €2.5m

Joint agents TWM and Savills are guiding a price of €2.5 million for a modern warehouse and office facility in south Dublin. Located at 13/14 Holly Avenue in Stillorgan Industrial Estate, the property is fully-equipped for the research and development or manufacturing of pharmaceutical or medical diagnostics products. As such, it is expected to attract significant interest from investors looking to capitalise on the current worldwide attention on these sectors. The property is alternatively available to let on flexible terms.

The modern, two-storey detached unit at 13/14 Holly Avenue extends to 2,817sq m (30,322sq ft), and comprises a reception, boardroom, canteen, locker rooms, open-plan and cellular offices along with high-specification production and manufacturing facilities.

The facility has been occupied by medical companies Gilead Sciences and more recently DiaSorin for molecular diagnostic product development and manufacturing, resulting in numerous inspections by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in the past. It is fully equipped with three ISO Class 8 cleanrooms, extensive pharma-grade GMP manufacturing areas, a Class 3 Biological safety lab, five cold rooms (2-8 degrees), freeze dryer services, a warehouse and a quality control lab. Externally, car parking is provided to the front of the building with a delivery entrance and additional parking available to the rear of the property.

Location

Stillorgan Industrial Estate is located within walking distance of both Stillorgan and Sandyford Luas stops and has excellent access to both the N11 and junction 14 of the M50 motorway. The scheme is situated just 10km south of Dublin city centre, and is home to a wide range of occupiers including car dealerships, retail showrooms and office users.

Michele Jackson of TWM and Stephen Mellon of Savills expect to see interest from a range of owner-occupiers, investors and tenants. The property’s location coupled with its high-specification fitout make it an especially attractive proposition for pharmaceutical and medical diagnostics producers.