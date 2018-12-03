Heritage Hotel in Killenard sold for close to €9m guide price

The five-star Heritage Hotel in Killenard, Co Laois has been sold for close to the guide price of €9 million through agent CBRE.

It was bought by FBD Hotels and Resorts which runs four hotels in Ireland and two resorts in Spain, including La Cala Resort and the Sunset Beach Club on the Costa del Sol.

The price represents a tidy profit for two US-based investors who acquired the hotel about four years ago for more than its then asking price of €5.5 million.

Located between Portlaoise and Portarlington, the Heritage is noted for its spa, one of the top five in the country, a well-finished facility alongside 20 treatment rooms. There is also a health club with a gym and fitness studio as well as a 15-metre leisure pool, Jacuzzi, saunas and steam rooms.

The lobby of the Heritage Hotel.

The hotel has a superb parkland setting overlooking the renowned Seve Ballesteros-designed championship golf course. The Heritage and adjoining golf course were sold by receivers to separate investors when the property market crashed but the hotel still attracts a substantial number of golfers due to the appeal of the course designed by the Spanish maestro.

Heritage Hotel was built in 2004 and includes 98 bedrooms, of which three are sumptuous penthouse suites, 10 are spacious junior suites and 85 are luxury guest bedrooms.

There is a restaurant, bar, conference and banqueting facilities, bespoke business centre and a 50-seat auditorium/cinema. The venue hosted more than 60 weddings last year.

It benefits from being about an hour’s drive from Dublin and close to the M7.

The golf course has been sold separately.

The surrounding area is close to the Slieve Bloom Mountains while horse racing at the Curragh, Naas, Punchestown and Kilbeggan is close at hand. Kildare Village shopping outlet is easily accessible, too.

Heritage Hotel and golf resort were devised by businessman Tom Keane, who did not skimp on anything when it came to providing world class golfing amenities and hotel accommodation. Both the hotel and golf resort had been valued at more than 20 million during the boom.

The 18-hole golf course is on 225 acres and has a 3,344sq m (36,000sq ft) clubhouse on three levels . It came on the market in 2014 guiding more than €2 million for the complex.

Funding for the golf facilities came from Anglo Irish Bank while finance for the hotel was provided by ACCBank.