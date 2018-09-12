Harold’s Cross monastery with apartments permission for sale at €3.5m

A monastery building in Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6, with permission to be converted into 32 apartments is on the market at €3.5 million through Lisney.

It adjoins the Church of Mount Argus and The Shrine of St Charles, and is located in the centre of this growing south Dublin suburb about 2km from St Stephen’s Green.

The monastery was set up in 1856, and the building for sale dates from 1878. It is a part two- and part three-storey protected structure.

There is full planning permission in place to convert it into 32 duplexes and apartments. The homes will range in size from 54–154sq m (581–1,658sq ft) in a mix of one- and two-bed units, some of which will have views of the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

According to the agent, there is also potential for some additional residential units (subject to planning permission) in the grounds.

The vendor, Marlet Property Group (formerly New Generation Homes), has sold off a number of smaller development sites from its significant landbank over the past 18 months.

The monastery is adjacent to a Marlet scheme of 180 new apartments in eight blocks along Kimmage Road Lower which is due for completion by the end of the year.

The monastery building and a 5.7-acre residential site surrounding it was bought by Eugene Larkin of Twinlite Construction for about €20 million in May 2008. He was subsequently refused planning permission on appeal for two substantial residential schemes on the site in 2010, and sold the monastery in 2014.