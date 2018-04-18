Hammerson withdraws offer for Intu Properties

Hammerson withdrew its offer to buy Intu Properties, a deal that would have created the UK’s biggest shopping centre owner.

Hammerson’s initial bid of about $5 billion (€4 billion) had come as shopping-centre owners try to combine to cut costs and focus on premium properties. The decision was announced days after Klepierre abandoned its pursuit of Hammerson, a deal that would have created one of the largest retail-property owners in Europe.

Hammerson part-owns Dublin’s Dundrum Town Centre, the Ilac Centre and the Pavilions in Swords.

“The equity market now perceives a heightened level of risk associated with the UK retail property sector as a whole,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “The board of Hammerson has concluded that the heightened risks associated with the Intu acquisition outweigh the long-term rewards.”

Before news broke of Klepierre’s bid last month, Hammerson had slumped about 20 per cent this year after a slew of bad news from the high street caused retailers and restaurant groups to close stores, slow openings or cut rent bills. That worsening environment could damp demand for space in some of Intu’s malls, which are less prime than Hammerson’s.

On Friday APG Asset Management, Hammerson’s third-largest shareholder, said it would vote against the Intu purchase, citing the pressures on the UK retail industry and increased financial leverage. A top 15 shareholder also expressed concerns about the purchase, Bloomberg News reported last week. – Bloomberg