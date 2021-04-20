Hammerson appoints Himanshu Raja as chief financial officer

Property giant Hammerson has appointed a new chief financial officer, with Himanshu Raja stepping into the role.

He succeeds James Lenton, who gave notice of his resignation in January. Himanshu, who has also been appointed as an executive director, will take up the role from April 26th

Previously CFO at Countrywide until its sale to Connells in March, Himanshu has also held CFO roles at G4S, Misys and Logica. He holds a law degree and is a chartered accountant.

Hammerson, which is part owner of the Dundrum Town Centre,

“Himanshu is an experienced CFO who brings a blend of strong financial, strategic and leadership qualities,” said chief executive Rita-Rose Gagné. “On behalf of the board, and all colleagues I look forward to welcoming him to the company and benefitting from his insight and experience.”

Himanshu will earn a gross annual salary of £430,000 and will receive a restricted share scheme award of 75 per cent of salary in line with the remuneration policy.

“I am excited to be joining Hammerson during this period of unprecedented change in the sector and look forward to supporting Rita-Rose as she leads on the strategic review of the business to create value going forwards,” said Himanshu.