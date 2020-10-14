Greenside Building promises ‘pandemic proofed’ office solution

Construction works have begun this week on what developer David Kennan’s KC Capital Property Group is billing as Dublin’s first “pandemic-proofed” office property. The Greenside Building, due for completion in the first quarter of 2022, will feature touch-free access control devices, automated opening doors, anti-bacterial surfaces, an upgraded air-quality filtration systems, integrated smartphone technology for lift functionality, touch-free security turnstiles, occupancy sensors to offices and changing rooms, touch-free operation of sanitary fittings and temperature-check sensors in the reception lobby.

The building occupies a prime location just 100m from the southwest corner of St Stephen’s Green. KC Capital Property Group secured planning permission from Dublin City Council for the 37,000sq ft office scheme in July having acquired the existing building and site in an off-market deal in May 2019 for about €4 million.

The adjoining Wythe Building (17,405sq ft) was successfully let and subsequently sold by its developer, Avam Limited, to German real estate investor KanAm Group for €20 million in late 2019.

The Greenside Building was designed by architect Paschal Mahoney. It will feature a glazed facade wrapped in a diagonal brise-soleil with the resulting diamond pattern serving to create the building’s distinctive appearance. The building will offer efficient floor plates and flexibility from 3,000sq ft to 5,000sq ft. Occupier requirements will be accommodated from 3,000sq ft to 37,000sq ft.

Energy efficiency

The ground floor will provide open shared office/townhall/cafe space looking onto Montague Court, a pedestrian lane on the eastern boundary of the site, which is being re-landscaped as part of the development.

In terms of its environmental impact, the Cuffe Street scheme has been designed to meet the latest environmental, nZEB (nearly zero energy building), sustainability and digital connectivity standards. The building will carry a BER rating of A3 and is being designed to achieve Leed Gold certification, Wiredscore Gold, and a Well building Gold standard.

Quite apart from securing the above accreditations, the office accommodation will be delivered to the highest specification and be complemented by facilities that include secure bicycle parking and locker-room, changing and shower facilities.

Construction finance is being provided by Fairfield Real Estate Finance led by Chris Wilson.

Further details on the Greenside Building are available from the joint letting agents, Knight Frank and CBRE.