Greenogue warehouse for sale at €3.6m or to rent at €315k pa

With only a handful of modern warehouse facilities in the 40-50,000sq ft bracket available in the Dublin market, both investors and potential occupiers are expected to compete to secure a unit which has come to the market at Greenogue Business Park.

Unit 526 Grant’s Road is being offered for sale by joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE at a guide price of €3.6 million. Alternatively, the facility is available to rent for €315,000 per annum, which equates to a competitive €7.50 per sq ft.

Extending to 41,800sq ft, the property is a detached warehouse facility and benefits from a clear internal height of 9.5m. Four grade-level doors face out onto a generous yard area with a depth of 35m. Access to the unit is through two entrances which split the pedestrian and heavy vehicle areas. The office accommodation has been substantially refurbished and is ready for tenant’s fit-out.

Greenogue Business Park is located just 3km from the N7/Rathcoole interchange, and just 10km from the M50/Red Cow interchange at Junction 9.

Joint selling agents James Smith and John Reynolds say they expect to see good interest from technology support occupiers in the facility given the numerous data centre occupiers active in Tallaght and Grange Castle already.

Smith and Reynolds believe the unit’s substantial office space would suit employers with a large number of desk-based technical support staff,while its warehouse space could be used to service customers’ requirements.