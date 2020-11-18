Greenogue Business Park warehouse and office seeks €2.2m

Industrial property specialist Harvey is guiding a price of €2.2 million for a well-maintained warehouse and office facility at Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Unit 400 Grants Road is on a self-contained and gated 1.1 acre site. It extends to 1,861sq m (20,031sq ft) and comes equipped with four automated level access doors, a loading yard to the rear and 27 car-parking spaces to the front and side of the property.

The warehouse space extends to 1,496sq m (16,103sq ft) and has a clear internal height of 8.2m. Lighting is provided via a combination of high-output and fluorescent strip fittings, and the roof covering of the entire building is of twin-skin, insulated metal decking, incorporating about 10 per cent translucent panels. Three-phase and single-phase power supplies are also provided.

The offices are situated to the front of the unit and comprise 365sq m (3,896sq ft) of fully fitted accommodation in turn-key condition.

Greenogue Business Park is a secure and managed development 1.1km from the Rathcoole interchange on the Naas Road (N7), which is 8.5km from the Naas Road (N7)/M50 motorway (junction 9). The outer ring road, which connects the Naas Road (N7) with Lucan bypass (N4) and Tallaght bypass (N81), is only 3.4km from the Rathcoole interchange.

Kieran Casey of Harvey says the unit “is the only modern, detached warehouse facility available for sale in this size category in southwest Dublin at this time. With high levels of demand in the industrial market from both owner-occupiers and investors, we expect to see a strong level of interest in the subject property.”