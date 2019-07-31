Green Reit confirms talks with Henderson Park over possible sale

Green Reit has said it has entered into discussions with fast-growing UK property company Henderson Park about a possible sale of the Dublin offices and warehousing group.

The company surprised the market when it announced in April that it had decided to sell itself or its portfolio.

It said the decision was taken because of a “persistent and structural discount in its share price relative to its underlying net asset value.”

Final bids for the company were received last Thursday with other bidders believed to have included California-based real estate group Kennedy Wilson and a unit of German savings bank DekaBank.

Henderson Park was set up by former Goldman Sachs and Mount Kellett partner Nicholas Weber in 2016.

Green Reit said in a note that any deal for the group was subject to conditions.

“There can be no certainty that a firm offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made,” it said.

Co-founded by Stephen Vernon and Pat Gunne, Green Reit became the first Irish real-estate investment trust to float on the Irish stock market when it raised €300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in July 2013. Legislation paving the way for such trusts in the Republic had been enacted only months earlier.

The group went on to amass a €1.48 billion portfolio of prime office, logistics and development assets, with the help of additional funds raised through the issuance of additional equity and debt.

The portfolio includes Horizon Logistics Park, close to Dublin Airport and the M50 motorway; One Molesworth Street, which is partly let to British bank Barclays and Canadian investment bank TD Securities; and the Central Park office complex in Sandyford, in south Dublin.