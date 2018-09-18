Green Reit beats expectations, lifted by strong property market

Profits at Green Reit rose 11 per cent in the year, as the property investment firm benefited from a strong property market, which also saw its investment manager enjoy a near 20 per cent boost in annual fees.

Pre-tax profits rose to €144.2 million in the year to June 30th 2018, the company said, as earnings per share rose 10 per cent to 20.8 cent.

The company’s total portfolio value rose to €1.42 billion, up from €1.38 billion a year earlier.

During the period, rental income increased by 12.4 per cent to €67.9 million.

EPRA net asset value (NAV) per share rose 8 per cent to €1.79 per share, which came despite the increase in stamp duty in October 2017.

“The past 12 months has been great for us on all fronts, particularly our development success across our major office projects and our profitable capital recycling programme from the retail sector into logistics, where we believe there are strong growth prospects,” said chief executive Pat Gunne. “The Irish property market remains well supported by our growth economy, our expanding employment base, and a diverse international investor set which continues to find our market attractive, underpinning our positive outlook.”

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Colm Lauder said it was a “strong” set of results, beating expectations “with an outperformance that has been delivered through skilled, and timely, asset management”.

Looking to 2019, Green Reit said that it expects to complete Building I in Central Park in South Dublin, with a projected rent roll of €27.3 million. It will then assess further development at the site, which is capable of accommodating an additional 37,200 square metres (400,000 square feet) of lettable office space. It will also continue with its strategy of building “a moderate level of speculative units” at Horizon Logistics Park, while at the same time competing for larger and/or more specialised purpose built units.

Green Reit said it will pay a dividend of 2.7 cent per share, or € 18.8 million, in October 2018, bringing the total dividend for the year up to 5.3 cent per share.

Fees

The year was also good for the property fund’s investment manager, which enjoyed a 20 per cent rise in remuneration. Green Reit said it paid its investment manager, Green Property Reit Ventures, of which chief executive Mr Gunne and property magnate Stephen Vernon are directors, a base fee of € 11.8 million, up from € 10.8 million in 2017. The manager was also paid a share based performance fee, of some €7.8 million, up from €5.7 million previously.