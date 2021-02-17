Grade A offices in Ranelagh village guiding at €32.50 per sq ft

Start-ups and small companies looking for office space at an affordable rate and within walking distance of Dublin city centre may be interested in the accommodation on offer at Westmoreland House in Ranelagh village.

Westmoreland House is a three-storey mixed-use development with third-generation grade A office accommodation on the first and second floors.

While the second floor is occupied by GBW Accountants, the first floor is available to let by way of flexible subletting until October 2024 or by way of assignment to December 2029. Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a rent of €350 per sq m (€32.50 per sq ft).

Extending to a total area of 4,889sq ft and capable of accommodating upwards of 40 personnel, the subject property is fully-fitted in a plug-and-play condition and is available for immediate occupation. The accommodation consists of open-plan office space, cellular offices, a canteen and comms room.

Transport links

Ranelagh is served by extensive public transport links including the Luas green line and numerous Dublin Bus routes within the immediate area. The village is located within a 25-minute walk of St Stephen’s Green.

Patrick Kiersey of Cushman & Wakefield describes the subletting/assignment at Westmoreland House as “an opportunity to acquire a high-profile fully-fitted office in the heart of Ranelagh village on flexible short-term basis”.