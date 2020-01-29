Grade A office space on Baggot Street seeking €48 to €55 per sq ft

With three tenants already in situ at the recently-completed Lumen Building on Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4, joint agents Savills and Farley Property are seeking occupiers for the remaining office space at the property with rents ranging from €48 to €55 per sq ft.

The former FÁS headquarter building was redeveloped by Burlington Real Estate, creating 12,000sq ft of grade A office and retail space with features including an illuminated façade and panoramic views over Baggot Street Upper, including the historic Baggot Street Hospital building.

Three tenants have already taken up residence in the Lumen building having agreed terms prior to the refurbishment’s completion; including the global financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Fund Managers (Ireland), software provider Calypso Technology and AKLO Capital, a private investment office. There is also strong interest on the ground floor retail space.

Some 4,400sq ft of high-quality office space is still available on the ground, third and the penthouse floors, all of which afford the prospective occupier the use of generous tenant amenities including dedicated showers, lockers, changing facilities, secure bicycle parking and car parking spaces.

Central location

The Lumen Building is highly-accessible owing to it central location within Dublin’s core central business district. Public transport options include the nearby Luas green line, the Dart line and numerous Dublin Bus routes.

The subject property is surrounded by an array of amenities including restaurants, bars, coffee shops and gyms. Both the Aviva Stadium and St Stephen’s Green are within a short walk of the building.

Conor Egan of Savills says: “ It is rare for occupiers seeking under 5,000sq ft in Dublin’s city centre to be able to acquire high-quality office floorplates in modern office buildings in this range. In 2019 there were 36 office deals in Dublin City centre under 5,000 sq ft but over 40 requirements for office space within that size range.”