Grade A office space at 6 Pembroke Row to let at competitive €55 per sq ft

Companies looking to locate in Dublin’s core central business district will be interested in a new Grade A office building being delivered by MKN Property Group on Pembroke Row.

Due for completion in the third quarter of 2020, the property is being offered to the market by Savills at a competitive rent of €55 per sq ft.

At 2,481sq m (26,716sq ft), 6 Pembroke Row will have the capacity to accommodate up to 300 workers across flexible floor plates ranging in size between 3,046sq ft and 5,328sq ft (282sq m and 495sq m). Designed by architects, Henry J Lyons, the six-storey building is targeting a BER rating of A3 and LEED Gold status.

Externally, the buildings’ glazed floor to ceiling elevation provides an abundance of natural light, delivering a bright and flexible work environment, suitable for single-let and multi-let occupancy.

Internally, 6 Pembroke Row has floor to ceiling heights of 2.7m and ample tenant amenities including showers, lockers, changing facilities secure bicycle parking and nine car-parking spaces.

In terms of its location, the property is ideally situated close to all main public transport routes and a short walk to Grand Canal, Baggot Street, St Stephen’s Green and Government Buildings. The immediate area is already home to a number of major Irish and multinational employers including LinkedIn, Amazon, Fitbit, Shire, Bank of Ireland, IBEC and the ESB.

Kellie O’Brien of Savills says: “6 Pembroke Row is a stunning new development situated in one of the most sought-after office locations in Dublin. We have already had a number of enquiries from a range of occupiers.”