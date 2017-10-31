Goshawk to move into One Molesworth Street

Property investment company Green Reit said this morning that it has agreed to let space at One Molesworth Street to aviation company Goshawk.

Goshawk, a Dublin based aircraft lessor with 50 employees, will take 12,800 sq ft at the flagship office development, which will also be home to Barclays Bank Ireland. The agreement means that almost three quarters of the total office space at the location has now been let.

Goshawk will let the fourth floor plus five car spaces, on a 20 year lease, with a tenant break option at the end of year 13. The annual rent payable by Goshawk is € 0.85 million, which equates to € 700 per square metre (€ 65 per square foot) per annum for office space and € 4,000 per car space per annum, with the tenant entitled to a nine month rent free period at the outset of the lease. Goshawk is expected to take occupation in the spring of 2018.

Last month Green Reit reported that the total value of its properties rose 11 per cent to €1.38 billion in the 12 months to June 30th, adding that the Irish market continued to provide the company with opportunities.

Since the end of June, Green has agreed to let a new building in Horizon Logistics Park, close to Dublin Airport, to a luxury-goods retailer for €1.5 million a year, while other lettings include Building H in Central Park in Leopardstown in Dublin to AIB for € 4.8 million, and it has also completed and fully let a building at 32 Molesworth Street in the centre of the capital.