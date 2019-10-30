Google in talks for new Dublin docklands offices

Google has entered into talks in relation to the rental of all 202,000sq ft (18,766sq m ) of space at the Sorting Office, the seven-storey office block being developed in the Dublin docklands by Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group.

Should a deal be agreed, the accommodation at the Sorting Office would provide Google with enough room to grow its existing 8,000-strong Dublin-based workforce by up to 2,000 employees. A spokesperson for Google declined to comment.

The news of Google’s negotiations with the Sorting Office’s Singapore-headquartered owner, Mapletree Investments, comes just three weeks on from The Irish Times reporting of the US tech giant’s agreement to lease more than 75,000sq ft (7,000sq m) of office space in Block I at Green Reit’s Central Park scheme in Sandyford, Dublin 18.

While Google’s decision to locate at Central Park is a significant fillip for Sandyford in its bid to compete with Dublin’s central business district for major occupiers, its pursuit of the Sorting Office will be seen as evidence that it intends to concentrate the bulk of its operations in the city’s docklands.

The agreement of a deal with Google meanwhile would be a major coup for Mapletree Investments, given that it only completed its €240 million acquisition of the Sorting Office in June of this year.

Designed by Henry J Lyons architects, the development is located on the corner of Cardiff Lane and Hanover Street East, opposite the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and within close proximity to the European headquarters of several global technology giants including Google, Facebook, and Airbnb.

Google’s main operations in Dublin continue to be run from its European headquarters on Barrow Street and the nearby Montevetro building. The company’s employees are also based at the 8,965sq m/96,500sq ft Grand Mill Quay building, the 4,738sq m/51,000sq ft Velasco building on Grand Canal Street, and over several floors at businessman Denis O’Brien’s offices at One Grand Canal Quay. The company also has offices in Block L at Freeman House in Eastpoint Business Park.

Google’s biggest investment in the Dublin office market came last year, with a €300 million deal to acquire the entire Bolands Quay scheme. Upon completion, the development will comprise 396,660sq ft (36,851sq m) of office, residential, retail and cultural space, and be capable of accommodating up to 2,500 workers.