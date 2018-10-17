Going for a song? Former karaoke bar on Capel Street guiding €2.2m

Retail/residential investment of 5,235sq ft will earn €300,000 when fully let, says agent
The mixed-use investment property at 51 and 52 Capel Street, Dublin 1

The mixed-use investment property at 51 and 52 Capel Street, Dublin 1

 

A prominent mixed-use investment property at 51 and 52 Capel Street, Dublin 2, will inevitably attract the attention of individuals and investment groups when it goes on the market this week with a guide price of €2.2 million.

The substantial four-storey-over-basement building has a commercial fit-out on the ground, basement and part of the first floor, with a total floor area of more than 486sq m (5,235sq ft). The residential accommodation comprises five two-bedroom flats, four one-bed units, and a one-bed studio facility.

When fully let it should bring in around €300,000, according to the selling agent, Turley Property Advisers.

The vacant retail facilities were previously used as a restaurant and karaoke club. The residential part of the building, based in the rear of the first floor, along with the entire second and third floors has been fitted out as seven flats that vary in size and condition, said Turley.

The building is located on the eastern side of Capel Street and has a rear access from Jervis Lane.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.