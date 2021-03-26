Glenveagh selected by Fingal County Council to deliver 1,200 new homes

Glenveagh Properties has been selected by Fingal County Council as the preferred tenderer for the construction of up to 1,200 new homes at Donabate in north Dublin.

The development of the 79-acre site at Ballymastone is expected to get underway once the easing of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions allow, with the delivery of the first phase of homes expected in 2023.

The scheme will comprise a mix of 60 per cent private housing, which will be offered for sale at prevailing market rates; 20 per cent social housing, and 20 per cent private discounted housing. In the case of the latter category, the Dublin-listed housebuilder said it expects two- and three-bedroom houses to command prices of €250,000 and €270,000 respectively.

‘Excited’

Commenting on Glenveagh’s selection as developer for the Donabate scheme, the company’s chief executive Stephen Garvey said: “We are excited to partner with Fingal County Council to house 1,200 families at a wonderful location, providing much-needed homes at attractive prices. This development will make a meaningful contribution to meeting housing needs in Fingal, with the first houses expected to be occupied from 2023.

“This superbly-located site is within easy reach of Dublin Airport and the majority of the new homes planned will be within 1km of Donabate train station, providing commuters with easy access to Dublin city centre. The site will come complete with additional amenities including public open space with small parks and pocket parks in proximity to the housing.”