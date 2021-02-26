Glenveagh Properties saw profits plunge 81% last year

Housebuilder Glenveagh Properties saw profits plunge 81 per cent last year largely due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company’s annual results for the period ended December 31st, 2020, which were published on Friday, show the group’s gross profit for the year amounted to €9.5 million, which was down from €51.5 million the year before.

The profit had an overall gross margin of 4.1 per cent, which was down from 18.1 per cent, which included both a one-off impairment of €20.3 million as well as the disposal of non-core units.

The underlying core gross margin was 14.1 per cent and “reflects costs associated with our Covid-19 safety measures and operating protocols, in addition to negative mix effects as units at the group’s new higher margin sites were delayed due to Covid-19,” the group said.

However, it pointed out that a “significant portion of the mix effect and the impact of increased Covid-19 costs are expected to abate from 2021”.

Gross margin for 2021 is expected to increase to in excess of 16 per cent with continued margin progression in 2022 towards its current spot portfolio margin of 17 per cent.

Total group revenue was €232.3 million, which was down 19 per cent on the €284.6 million accrued in 2019.

Glenveagh said revenue for the year primarily related to unit sales of €230.9 million, down from €280 million, which was generated from 700 unit completions. The 700 unit completions were down from 844 in 2019.

The group generated core revenue of €208.7 million predominantly from 665 core units, marginally ahead of its amended target of 650 units.

The average selling price on its core units was €311,000, which was down from €321,000, reflecting the group’s focus on suburban starter-home schemes.

The group posted an operating loss of €12.7 million following a profit of €29.4 million in 2019, which included the one-off impairment of €20.3 million. Pre this impairment, the group generated an underlying operating profit of €7.6 million and an operating margin of 3.3 per cent.

In the first half of the year, the decision was made to accelerate the sale of the group’s non-core units and sites to maximise cash generation.

This facilitated a substantial exit from non-core units and sites within 12 months, delivering a net cash inflow of more than €100 million. The decision to accelerate the sale of non-core units and sites resulted in the asset impairment charge of €20.3 million.

Overall, the group delivered a loss after tax of €13.9 million, which was down from a profit of €22.8 million in 2019, and a loss per share of 1.6 cent. This compared with earnings per share of 2.62 cent in 2019.

Glenveagh chief executive Stephen Garvey said the group reacted “quickly and effectively” to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the same time, we delivered a robust outcome for 2020, completing 700 units and are well-placed to deliver 1,150 units in 2021 despite restrictions on our construction operations,” he said.

“I believe that the current challenges have broadened the long-term opportunity for the group, with the fall-off in land transactions and commencement activity within the industry in 2020 a signal of the continuing gap between supply and demand.

“Our well capitalised platform which delivers across three business segments with access and affordability at the heart of our offering is best placed to help address this undersupply. And our ambition remains to scale the business to 3,000 units by 2024.”